Mental health facility, other affordable housing projects apply for about $500K in city funds

At its meeting Monday, the city’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board will consider awarding $495,000 in city funds to help fund four housing projects.

The projects, all proposed by local nonprofit organizations, include a mental health facility, plus subsidized temporary housing, rentals and homes for purchase.

The application period for this year was previously closed, but only two projects applied for grants, leaving money available in the trust fund. The four applications were received after the city recently reopened the application process.

To qualify for city funds, all projects must meet the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of affordable housing. Monthly rent and utilities cannot exceed 110 percent of the fair market rent, which is determined annually by HUD. Homes for purchase must serve those earning below 80 percent of median family income.

In November, Lawrence voters repurposed a portion of the citywide sales tax to help fund the affordable housing trust fund. The tax will provide about $1 million annually for the trust from 2019 to 2029.

The board will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St. The board will review the applications and make a recommendation to the City Commission.

A summary of the four applicants is below and the full applications can be viewed on the city’s website, lawrenceks.org.

Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center

Project: Bridges Transitional Recovery Program

Amount requested: $495,000

Project address: 1000 W. Second St.

Project description: Construct an approximately 4,000-square-foot transitional housing and mental health recovery facility to provide transitional housing for mental health patients. The facility will include eight to 12 beds and will serve those with 30 percent or less of median income. Bridges will be staffed 24/7 by Bert Nash staff.

Lawrence Habitat for Humanity

Project: 2018 Habitat Workforce Housing Development

Amount requested: $250,000

Project address: 8th and Walnut and 255 N. Michigan St.

Project description: Build two new homes and renovate two townhomes. All homes will be sold to families with incomes at or below 60 percent of area median income. The grant would also assist in the purchase of up to 14 additional building lots for future housing development.

Tenants to Homeowners

Project: Workforce Housing Acquisition

Amount requested: $90,000

Project address: undetermined scattered sites

Project description: Purchase three homes and complete minor rehabilitation if needed. Three families under 60 percent of area median income will purchase the houses with subsidized financing and closing costs.

Tenants to Homeowners

Project: Crisis Transitional Rental Acquisition

Amount requested: $150,000

Project address: Undetermined

Project description: Purchase a duplex or triplex to be used for three-month transitional housing for those who are homeless or fleeing from domestic violence. Rents will be on a sliding scale from $0 to $200 per month. Case management would be provided.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.