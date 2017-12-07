Sedgwick County won’t give incentives for Tyson plant

— A county in south-central Kansas has told the state that it won't offer any incentives to attract a Tyson Foods chicken processing plant.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau says the county and Greater Wichita Partnership have already informed state officials that Tyson won't be getting any incentives to come to the area. County officials and opponents of the plant say they believe Tyson won't come to the county without an offer of tax breaks or other financial subsidies.

The Wichita Eagle reports that other Kansas communities are expected to make such offers to attract the plant. The facility would come with a $320 million construction budget and about 1,600 permanent jobs.

Ranzau was the first commissioner to publicly break with the county's neutrality on the Tyson project.

