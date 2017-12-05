Judge removes contempt order against Larned State Hospital

— A Wyandotte County judge has removed a contempt of court order against Larned State Hospital over records involving a man charged with the murder of a Kansas police officer.

Wyandotte County District Judge Wes Griffin issued the order after saying the hospital hadn't responded to repeated record requests on Jamaal Lewis.

Lewis is charged with capital murder in the July 2016 shooting death of Kansas City, Kansas, police Capt. Robert Melton.

The Kansas City Star reports the contempt order was removed Tuesday after officials said the requested records had been supplied.

Griffin says mental health experts for the prosecution and defense needed the records to determine if Lewis was competent to stand trial.

Melton died last year while trying to stop a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

