Douglas County Commission to consider permit renewal for group home

The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday will consider renewal of a conditional use permit with an amendment for a group home just southeast of Lawrence.

Heart of America Teen Challenge Group Home first secured in 1997 a conditional use permit allowing a group home on its 17.4 acres at 1332 East 1600 Road. The permit must be renewed every 10 years. According to a letter from Mark Halford, executive director of Teen Challenge, the home has provided addiction counseling for more than 300 teenage boys and young adult males since it opened in 2000.

The group home’s counseling process includes a work program involving discarded wooden pallets. Pallets that can be salvaged are resold and others are turned into useful products, Halford wrote.



The amended conditional use permit will add the work program to the group home’s permit. It also requires Teen Challenge to screen the area where pallets are stored.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.

