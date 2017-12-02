Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Dec. 5 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 11/21/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Authorize the City Manager to execute Change Order No. 1 with John Rohrer Contracting Company for the Kaw River Water Treatment Plant Basin Repairs Project UT1503 increasing the construction contract by $71,235.00 and extending the final completion date by five days.

b) Approve the purchase of one (1) Caterpillar 325FLCR Excavator from Foley Equipment Co. in the amount of $220,125.00, utilizing the NJPA cooperative purchasing contract.

c) Award Bid No. SB-B1758-0-2017/JW1 – Fire Station No. 1 and Douglas Senior Resource Center Remodel, to B. A. Green Construction Company, Inc. in the amount of $5,335,240.00.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9420, adopting the 2018 codification of the ordinances of the City of Lawrence, as authorized by Ordinance No. 9419.

b) Ordinance authorizing and providing for improvements to the storm sewer system and authorizing the issuance of General Obligation bonds in the amount of $350,000.00. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9403, designating 1645 Louisiana Street (L-16-00536) as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

b) Ordinance No. 9404, designating 645 Mississippi Street (L-16-00537) as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

c) Ordinance No. 9405, designating 200 Nebraska Street (L-17-00036) as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

d) Ordinance No. 9406, designating 1509 Massachusetts Street (L-17-00061) as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

e) Ordinance No. 9423, designating 2110 Harper Street (L-17-00223) as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

f) Ordinance No. 9421, concerning the carrying of unconcealed firearms in any City-owned or City-leased building.

g) Ordinance No. 9424, establishing one (1) reserved disabled parking spot on the west side of Edgelea Road, in front of 1909 Edgelea Road.

h) Ordinance No. 9425, authorizing the City Manager to designate and post the required signs in buildings owned or leased by the City as buildings where the carrying of unconcealed firearms is prohibited.

• Receive update on downtown bike corral pilot program and extend the program until December 31, 2018.

• Receive 2017 Bicycle and Pedestrian Counts.

• Authorize staff to submit a team for consideration to participate in the Step It Up!: Walkability Action Institute and authorize the Mayor to sign commitment participation for a City Commissioner to be identified if selected to participate.

• Authorize the Mayor and City Engineer to sign the commitment of City funds with the Kansas Department of Transportation for the Santa Fe Station project, committing to a $409,000 City project match.

• Receive economic development catalyst program application from Plastikon to assist with its expansion project in East Hills Business Park and establish December 19, 2017 as the public hearing date to consider a property tax abatement in conjunction with the project. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Authorize the City Clerk’s Office to contact property owners to remove private dead Elm trees at the homeowner’s expense, as per Chapter 18 of the City Street Tree Code.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Todd and Ora Hadl, 2516 Ryan Court. Staff Memo

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Conduct a public hearing to consider a request to vacate a pedestrian easement designation located within Tract “A” of Landon Court Addition, a minor subdivision in Block One, Westwood Hills, submitted by Larry Wedman, property owner of record.

Action: Open public hearing and defer until January 16, 2018.

• Consider the following items related to the Police Facility:

a) Consider designating approximately 16 acres of the city-owned property located at 5100 Overland Drive as the site for the future police facility.

b) Receive staff report on alternative construction methods. Staff Memo

c) Consider adopting on first reading, Charter Ordinance No. 45, specifically enabling the City to utilize alternative construction methods, and repealing Charter Ordinance No. 19.

Action: Designate approximately 16 acres of the city-owned property located at 5100 Overland Drive as the site for the future police facility; receive staff report on alternative construction methods; and adopt on first reading, Charter Ordinance No. 45, specifically enabling the City to utilize alternative construction methods, and repealing Charter Ordinance No. 19, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.