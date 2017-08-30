Police block off North Lawrence trailer court during standoff with reportedly armed man

Lawrence police blocked off the area around a North Lawrence trailer court Wednesday afternoon because of a standoff with a man believed to be armed with a gun.

Police were dispatched about 3 p.m. to a disturbance with weapons at the trailer court in the 100 block of Maple Street, behind Johnny's Tavern, Lawrence Police Department Sgt. Amy Rhoads said.

She said a man inside one of the trailers was suicidal and believed to be armed with a gun. There was a second man inside the trailer with him who was unable to leave, and police were concerned for the safety of that man, who is physically disabled, Rhoads said.

Officers remained on the scene and police negotiators were still trying to make contact with the suicidal man as of 5:30 p.m., Rhoads said.

There was also a woman inside the trailer when police were dispatched, but she got out, Rhoads said. Rhoads said the woman experienced a medical condition as she was leaving the residence and was checked by paramedics at the scene.

As a safety precaution, other residents of the trailer court were evacuated, Rhoads said.

More than a dozen police vehicles responded, and law enforcement agents on scene included officers in tactical gear with rifles.

Police asked the public to avoid the area behind Johnny's Tavern and the nearby levee. The Kansas River bridge to North Lawrence and North Second Street were still open to traffic.

Lawrence police officers block off the area near a trailer court in the 100 block of Maple Street, in North Lawrence, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. by Nick Krug

