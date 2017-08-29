Preliminary hearing set for defendant in Eudora shooting death

A preliminary hearing date has been set for the man accused of murdering Bo Hopson in June outside D-Dubs Bar and Grill in Eudora.

Danny W. Queen, 36, of Eudora, is scheduled to appear Oct. 24 in Douglas County District Court for the preliminary hearing, during which Judge Peggy Kittel will hear evidence and decide whether there is probable cause to put Queen on trial.

Queen appeared briefly in court on Tuesday. He did not make any statement.

His attorney, Dakota Loomis, said he was continuing to review evidence in the case, which includes a large amount of video recordings, though he did not specify the nature of those recordings.

Hopson, 32, of Eudora was shot shortly after 1 a.m. June 24 outside D-Dubs, 10 W. Ninth St. in Eudora, allegedly by a man who’d been asked to leave the bar after making lewd comments to a female bartender. Hopson was flown to the University of Kansas hospital, where he died the next day.

Queen is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Queen reportedly fired the same handgun at two other men after allegedly shooting Hopson, but the weapon misfired and the others were not hit, Eudora police previously told the Journal-World.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.