Deputy kills driver in central Kansas after police chase, skirmish

NEWTON — Authorities say a deputy has killed a driver in central Kansas after he tried to take another officer's gun.

The Newton Kansan reports that the man was killed Monday night near Moundridge after Newton Police attempted to stop a vehicle with suspected ties to car burglary. Police said in a news release that the driver fled on Interstate 135 and became combative after tire-puncturing devices were used to stop the vehicle.

The release said authorities used bean-bag rounds and a stun gun before an officer attempted to physically subdue the driver when he attempted to harm a police dog.

Police say a McPherson County Sheriff's Deputy "felt compelled to use lethal force" after the driver tried to take the officer's gun. The driver later died. His name wasn't immediately released.

