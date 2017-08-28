Kansas attorney general announces $241K in grants for Lawrence organizations

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday that several Lawrence organizations would receive more than $241,000 in grants to provide services to crime victims.

Those grants represent a portion of the nearly $2.2 million the attorney general's office has awarded this year to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. The grants are funded through a combination of court fees, marriage license fees and state general fund appropriations.

Local organizations that received grant awards announced Monday include:

• Douglas County CASA: $10,000 to enhance the role of Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers who advocate for the educational and health care needs of child victims of abuse and neglect while the children are in state custody.

• The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center: $7,172 to fund the support group program that serves primary and secondary victims of sexual violence in Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties; and $52,000 to fund the director of community engagement position, which provides victim outreach and education, professional and community trainings and prevention. In addition, funds will support necessary agency data and statistical management.

• Three grants awarded to the Willow Domestic Violence Center: $25,000 for safe and victim-centered advocacy services to victims living in Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties who reside outside of the emergency shelter home; $70,000 for crisis intervention and supportive services to human-trafficking victims and providing education about its impact on the community; and $57,570 for education and awareness activities throughout the three-county service area and to provide advocacy for survivors of domestic violence survivors who are interacting with the court system.

• TFI Family Services Inc. – Lawrence Child Exchange and Visitation Center, $20,000 to provide safe and quality supervised visitation and exchange services for Lawrence and the surrounding communities.

“Organizations across our state do great work to support thousands of crime victims each year,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support the work of these organizations through the victims services grant programs.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.