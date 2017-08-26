Westar and Great Plains formally ask KCC to approve merger

— Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy have formally asked the Kansas Corporation Commission to approve a merger between the two utility companies.

The companies submitted a filing to the KCC Friday, seeking formal approval of a $14 billion merger announced in July.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the merger request comes after the commission earlier this year rejected a proposal to allow Great Plains to buy Westar for $12.2 billion. The commission said the proposed sale price was too high and would leave the combined utility financially weaker than the separate companies.

The new transaction would require no cash exchange and no debt for the companies.

Great Plains Energy, the parent company of Kansas City Power & Light, is based in Kansas City, Missouri. Westar is the largest utility in Kansas.

