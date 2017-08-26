Brownback signs disaster declaration for Douglas County, 7 others

— Gov. Sam Brownback has signed an emergency disaster declaration in response to strong storms that have hit the state this month.

The declaration covers thunderstorms, hail and flooding that hit Kansas beginning Aug. 3.

Counties included in the declaration include Barber, Douglas, Franklin, Greenwood, Johnson, Miami, Seward, and Trego. Additional counties may be added after damage assessments are completed.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is working with county emergency managers to gather more damage information to determine if federal disaster assistance can be sought.

