Today's news

Brownback signs disaster declaration for Douglas County, 7 others

Roads and land surrounding the construction site of the new Douglas County Wastewater Treatment plant are flooded just east of the intersection of North 1175 and East 1550 roads, south of Lawrence on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

Roads and land surrounding the construction site of the new Douglas County Wastewater Treatment plant are flooded just east of the intersection of North 1175 and East 1550 roads, south of Lawrence on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

By Associated Press

August 26, 2017

Advertisement

TOPEKA — Gov. Sam Brownback has signed an emergency disaster declaration in response to strong storms that have hit the state this month.

The declaration covers thunderstorms, hail and flooding that hit Kansas beginning Aug. 3.

Counties included in the declaration include Barber, Douglas, Franklin, Greenwood, Johnson, Miami, Seward, and Trego. Additional counties may be added after damage assessments are completed.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is working with county emergency managers to gather more damage information to determine if federal disaster assistance can be sought.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...