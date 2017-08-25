Shooting under investigation in Merriam

Merriam (ap) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Kansas City suburb of Merriam.

The Kansas City Star reports that a shooting happened early Thursday after a confrontation outside a house. Police say they have identified all the people involved. No other information was immediately released, including the name of the victim.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.