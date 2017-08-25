Today's news

Shooting under investigation in Merriam

By The Associated Press

August 25, 2017

Merriam (ap) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Kansas City suburb of Merriam.

The Kansas City Star reports that a shooting happened early Thursday after a confrontation outside a house. Police say they have identified all the people involved. No other information was immediately released, including the name of the victim.

