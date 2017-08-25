Low revenues spur state-owned casino to cut staff, reduce hours

Pittsburg — A new, state-owned casino in southeast Kansas is cutting staff and trimming the hours it runs table games after failing to generate as much revenue as expected.

Kansas Crossing in Pittsburg was expected to rake in about $3 million monthly, The Joplin Globe reported. In its first four months of operation, the casino has generated between $2 million and $2.4 million monthly.

General Manager Doug Fisher said the casino has reduced hours to reflect customer interest and has laid off 10 employees out of about 400 staff members.

Casinos typically see revenue drop in the summer because regular customers are on vacation, said Keith Kocher, the director of gaming facilities with the Kansas Lottery.

“When you open a casino, you go out and offer everything, all the bells and whistles,” Kocher said. “Eventually, you say from 2 to 10 in the morning, we are not going to offer this anymore.”

The state receives just over 20 percent of the casino’s revenue, Kocher said.

Officials say they aren’t worried despite revenue being less than predicted.

Crawford County Commission Chairman Carl Wood said he believes the revenue will increase once the casino finds its niche.

“Are we depending on the revenue each month? The answer is no,” Wood said. “Anything is better than nothing.”

Most of the money from Kansas Crossing will be going toward the city’s reserves, said Daron Hall, Pittsburg city manager.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.