Today's news

Couple give $3 million for Kansas State library renovation

By Associated Press

August 25, 2017

Advertisement

Manhattan — A couple from Florida has donated $3 million for renovation of Kansas State University’s Hale Library.

The university said the gift from Dave and Ellie Everitt, of Marco Island, Fla., is first major donation toward the $6.5 million first-floor renovation and modernization project.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the renovation will create a more accessible entrance. It also will add group study spaces, instruction rooms, more spaces for student services, exhibit space for special collections, a café and an event space.

Ellie Everitt graduated from Kansas State in 1973 with a degree in clothing and textiles. Dave Everitt earned his degree in industrial engineering from the College of Engineering in 1975.

The Everitts previously gave $2 million to the School of Leadership Studies and $1 million to the Kansas State Welcome Center.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...