Vehicle reportedly following too closely before injury wreck on K-10 near Eudora

A driver was injured Wednesday when he ran off the road on Kansas Highway 10 near Eudora, reportedly after another vehicle tailgated his car.

The accident occurred about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound K-10, about a half-mile west of Church Street, according to a preliminary crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the report, a car driven by a 25-year-old Lawrence man was being tailgated by another vehicle, when the driver overcorrected, lost control and went into the south ditch, rolling the car onto its side. The vehicle that was reportedly tailgating him, described as a maroon van, left the scene, according to the report.

The injured driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

The extent of his injuries and further details on the wreck were not provided in the report.

