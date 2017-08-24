Today's news

Officers involved in deadly shooting in Olathe

By Associated Press

August 24, 2017

OLATHE — Authorities are investigating after officers were involved in a deadly shooting in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe.

The shooting happened Wednesday night while deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Olathe Police Department were attempting to serve a warrant. The police department in neighboring Overland Park said in a news release that at least one officer fired a weapon. No information was immediately released on the person who was killed.

The shooting is under investigation. No officers were injured.

