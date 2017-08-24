Today's news

Jury in Kansas rejects religious bias claim against Kobach’s office

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, in Topeka.

Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, in Topeka.

By Associated Press

August 24, 2017

TOPEKA — Jurors have rejected a former employee's claim that religious discrimination was key factor in her firing from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's office.

The jurors sided Thursday with the office and chief Kobach deputy Eric Rucker in former employee Courtney Canfield's federal lawsuit. The secretary of state's office had argued that performance issues led to Canfield's firing in November 2013 after 9½ months.

Canfield learned of her firing through her grandmother, who was a friend of Rucker. The grandmother testified that Rucker told her that Canfield's lack of regular church attendance was a reason for her firing.

Rucker testified church attendance was not a factor. He said the subject came up only when Canfield's grandmother mentioned it in telling him that Canfield's life was a mess.

