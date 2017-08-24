Former AP Topeka correspondent Lew Ferguson dies at 83

— Lew Ferguson, a journalist whose 42-year career included nearly three decades as the Associated Press supervisory correspondent in Topeka, Kansas, has died, his daughter said. He was 83.

His daughter said Ferguson died Thursday night at an Oklahoma City hospital. No cause of death was given.

He was an Oklahoma native who returned there after working for AP in Topeka and serving a four-year term on the Kansas Board of Regents.

He became the Topeka correspondent in 1970 and helped train some 50 young writers before retiring in 1999. He was inducted into the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2012.

His long career in journalism included coverage of professional baseball and football in Minnesota and Kansas City, including coverage of three World Series and the Super Bowl in 1970.

