Remembrance service set for gorilla who lived for decades at Topeka Zoo

In this 2011 photo, Tiffany, a female lowland gorilla, is pictured at the Topeka Zoo.

Associated Press. Enlarge photo.

By Associated Press

August 23, 2017

TOPEKA, Kan. — A 49-year-old lowland gorilla that died last weekend at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas will be remembered during a ceremony.

The zoo says it will host the remembrance event in Tiffany's honor from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Attendees won't be charged admission to the zoo.

Tiffany died Sunday after tests revealed she had late-stage ovarian cancer that had spread. She had undergone surgery four days earlier for constipation.

During an operation Sunday, surgeons found that the cancer had spread to the gorilla's abdominal wall, and they decided to not awaken her. Tiffany died a short time later.

Tiffany was born in 1968 at the Kansas City Zoo and has spent much of her time since then at the Topeka Zoo.

