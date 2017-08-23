Douglas County judge seals affidavit in child rape case, citing ‘sordid’ and distressing allegations

A Douglas County District Court judge has sealed the arrest affidavit for a man charged with sexually assaulting a child over a six-year period.

Judge Sally Pokorny this week denied the Journal-World’s request for the affidavit, saying releasing it would jeopardize the well-being of the victim in the case.

Such affidavits are prepared by police to demonstrate probable cause for arresting someone suspected of a crime.

In her order, filed Wednesday, Pokorny said the allegations in the document are “detailed, sordid and would cause great distress and humiliation” to the average victim. She said no amount of redaction could protect the identity of the victim if the document were publicly released.

Andrew L. Tribble, 39, of Lawrence was arrested Aug. 8 and charged Aug. 10 with a total of 12 felony counts of rape and other sex crimes against the same victim, according to the charges. The abuse started in 2011 when the girl was 10 and continued until this month, the charges allege. The victim is now 16.

The Journal-World does not identify alleged victims of sex crimes.

Tribble, now jailed, had previously coached youth sports in Lawrence.

He was listed as a coach for a Douglas County Amateur Baseball Association team this year, Porter Arneill, interim communications director for the city, confirmed.

He was also named as the contact person for a competitive softball team in 2012, according to a community sports announcement published in the Journal-World, and for a softball team looking to scrimmage in the Lawrence area in 2014, according to a KCFastpitch.com forum.

Arneill said coaches for Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department Youth Sports Division teams, while unpaid, are vetted. He said they must apply to the city, provide a background check and go through an orientation program.

Douglas County Amateur Baseball Association is affiliated with the city but coaches do not work for and are not vetted by the city, Arneill said. He said the association is a “separate league program,” in which coaches create and establish their own teams and then register them with Lawrence Parks and Recreation, which helps facilitate play.

Tribble does not have previous criminal charges in Douglas County District Court.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has declined to release Tribble's booking photo.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.