Health department to host community health forum at library

The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department is hosting its fourth and final community health forum of the month Thursday at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

The event, slated for 5 to 7 p.m. in the library auditorium, will present findings from this year’s Douglas County Community Health Assessment. The assessment includes a survey of 2,000 Douglas County residents; newly analyzed data about life expectancy, leading causes of death and other health outcomes in the county; and an area youth project that used photography to identify health concerns and strengths.

According to the Health Department's news release, some of the common health-related issues facing Douglas County include access to affordable housing, food insecurity and limited access to healthy foods, child abuse and neglect, mental health, poverty and lack of good-paying jobs, and use of alcohol, tobacco and drugs, among other problems.

Thursday’s forum invites the public to provide input on the results and to suggest next steps in the process, which will involve the creation of a Community Health Improvement Plan. The plan, according to the Health Department’s news release, will be used as a guiding document for community leaders and policymakers in Douglas County.

The forum is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be provided.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.