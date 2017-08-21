Wreck slowing traffic on westbound I-70 between KC and Lawrence

Traffic on westbound Interstate 70 between Kansas City and Lawrence has been slowed for hours following a wreck near Bonner Springs.
The multi-vehicle collision occurred near mile marker 217, according to Kansas City Scout. Emergency crews were expected to clear the scene by 5:15 p.m., according to Scout.
The area is west of Bonner Springs, near the Turnpike's eastern terminal exit.
The Kansas Turnpike tweeted at about 3 p.m. that, at that time, both lanes were blocked and that traffic was getting by only on the shoulder.
More information on the wreck was not immediately available.
