Wreck slowing traffic on westbound I-70 between KC and Lawrence

By Sara Shepherd

August 21, 2017

Traffic on westbound Interstate 70 between Kansas City and Lawrence has been slowed for hours following a wreck near Bonner Springs.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred near mile marker 217, according to Kansas City Scout. Emergency crews were expected to clear the scene by 5:15 p.m., according to Scout.

The area is west of Bonner Springs, near the Turnpike's eastern terminal exit.

The Kansas Turnpike tweeted at about 3 p.m. that, at that time, both lanes were blocked and that traffic was getting by only on the shoulder.

More information on the wreck was not immediately available.

