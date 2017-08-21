Sports Pavilion Lawrence closed this week for maintenance

Sports Pavilion Lawrence is closed this week for maintenance.

The recreation center will be closed Monday through Friday, according to a city news release. The closure is for all recreation areas of the facility, including the basketball courts, walking track, turf area, gymnastics room, weight room and cardio areas.

Maintenance will include floor refinishing, painting and general maintenance, according to the release.

Offices will remain open for those wishing to enroll in fall programs. All areas of Sports Pavilion Lawrence will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday.

