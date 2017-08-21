KBI report: Douglas County violent crime up sharply in 2016

Violent crime offenses in Douglas County went up in 2016, mostly because of a large increase in the category of aggravated assault/battery, according to statistics released this month by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to the KBI’s 2016 Kansas Crime Index Report, Douglas County’s murder, rape and robbery rates stayed about the same from 2015 to 2016. However, incidents of aggravated assault/battery in the county increased by 54 percent in 2016, from 155 to 239 incidents.

Overall, violent crime offenses in the county increased by 32 percent in 2016, from 281 to 370 incidents.

The KBI’s annual Crime Index Report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by local and state law enforcement agencies across Kansas, which are submitted through the Kansas Incident Based Reporting System, according to a KBI news release.

In Douglas County, the reporting agencies listed on the KBI report are Lawrence Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin City Police Department and Eudora Police Department. However, Eudora did not submit data for 2016, according to the report.

Violent crime and aggravated assault/battery are also up across Kansas, though the statewide average increase is not as sharp as Douglas County’s.

Violent crimes statewide are 5.9 percent above the 10-year average, with a 4.2 percent increase in 2016 over 2015, according to the KBI report. The report notes that aggravated assault/battery plays a large role in violent crime totals.

Aggravated assault/battery statewide is 6.5 percent above the 10-year average, with a 6.8 percent increase in 2016 over 2015, according to the report. The report says the state’s smaller cities have seen a decline in the aggravated assault/battery category, but an increase in the state’s largest cities accounts for the overall rise.

In a news release accompanying the new report, the KBI noted that the state’s increase in violent crime in 2016 followed an even larger increase in 2015 — of 11.2 percent.

The murder rate in 2016 is as high as Kansas has seen since 2000, when 156 murders were reported, according to the KBI. The highest murder rate recorded in the state was in 1993, with 188 murders reported.

KBI crime statistics for Douglas County

Murder

2015 — 2

2016 — 2

Rape

2015 — 74

2016 — 71

Robbery

2015 — 50

2016 — 58

Aggravated assault/battery

2015 — 155

2016 — 239

Total violent crime offenses

2015 — 281

2016 — 370

Total property crime offenses

2015 — 3,892

2016 — 3,650

Total crime index offenses

2015 — 4,173

2016 — 4,020

Source: KBI 2016 Kansas Crime Index Reports for 2015 and 2016

