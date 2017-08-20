KU police seek public’s help as they investigate attempted sexual assault

University of Kansas police are seeking the public's help as they investigate an attempted sexual assault that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning.

KU police say a woman, who is not a KU student, was walking in the 1700 block of Naismith Drive about 4 a.m. in Lot 90 when she was grabbed by an unknown male and pinned to the ground. The woman was able to fight off the suspect, who then got up and ran away.

The suspect is described as a bearded white male with wavy brown hair that fell below his ears. He was wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants, and he had a tattoo on his left arm, according to KU's crime alert.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call KU Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or the KU Office of Public Safety at 785-864-5900.

