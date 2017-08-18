KC homicide under investigation

Kansas City, Kan. — Authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that officers were responding to a shooting Thursday night when they found a juvenile male victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released, pending positive identification and notification of his relatives.

No other details were immediately released. Police are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

