Today's news

KC homicide under investigation

By Associated Press

August 18, 2017

Advertisement

Kansas City, Kan. — Authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that officers were responding to a shooting Thursday night when they found a juvenile male victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released, pending positive identification and notification of his relatives.

No other details were immediately released. Police are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...