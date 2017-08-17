Police: Suspicious man spotted again in same block that lewd act was reported days ago

Lawrence police say a man peeking into windows early Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Louisiana Street looks like the same man who was allegedly masturbating in the same block on Tuesday, according to witness reports.

About 1:50 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to investigate a suspicious person in the 1100 block of Louisiana Street, according to a media email from Officer Derrick Smith. A man was reportedly looking into apartment windows and, when questioned by a witness, said he was “looking for a friend” then fled the area, Smith said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man, Smith said.

The suspect’s description is similar to that of a man reportedly seen masturbating outside an apartment in the same block about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The suspect in the Thursday morning incident was described as a white male in his 30s, heavier set “with a scruffy appearance,” Smith said.

On Tuesday morning, the witness who saw a man masturbating while watching her roommate’s bedroom window described that man as a stocky white male, about 30 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 9 inches tall with a light scruffy beard and either short hair or a bald head. The witness told police he was wearing black athletic shorts, a brown flat-bill style hat and a greenish shirt.

In that incident, officers also searched the area but didn’t find a suspect.

Smith said the investigations are ongoing.

The neighborhood is near the northeast edge of the University of Kansas campus, near GSP and Corbin residence halls.

