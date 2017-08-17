Today's news

Former Manhattan city attorney pleads guilty to child pornography charges

By Staff Report

August 17, 2017

WICHITA - A former city attorney of Manhattan pleaded guilty Thursday to federal child pornography charges, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

The former city attorney, Bill Raymond, 55, of Andover, pleaded guilty to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Raymond admitted that he emailed child pornography to himself using a cellphone and a computer on Nov. 9, 2014, Feb. 28, 2015, and May 17, 2015. He also admitted that on July 30, 2015, he possessed child pornography.

The crimes occurred in Butler and Riley counties. Raymond became the city attorney in Manhattan after serving as an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 6. He faces not less than five years and not more than 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each distribution count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count.

