Construction project to close county roads just east of Lawrence for three months

Popular back-access routes from Lawrence to Eudora and the East Hills Business Park will be closed for three months starting Monday as work starts on a $665,000 construction project.

The project will close:

• North 1500 Road, which is 15th Street in Lawrence, from just west of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad tracks to 300 feet east of East 1625 Road.

• East 1625 Road between North 1500 and 1550 roads.

• North 1550 Road, which is 11th Street in Lawrence, from East 1625 Road to a point just to the west.

King’s Construction, of Oskaloosa, will replace the narrow culvert on North 1500 Road east of the BNSF Railroad crossing and replace another culvert on North 1550 Road just west of its intersection with East 1625 Road. The contractor also will make improvements to the drainage channel that runs along the west side of East 1625 Road.

The roads are expected to be closed until Nov. 22.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.