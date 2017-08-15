Neighbors oppose communications tower near Eudora; commissioners to consider at meeting

The Douglas County Commission will consider Wednesday a conditional use permit for a communications tower south of Eudora that neighbors oppose as unsightly and unnecessary.

The 190-foot tower would be built on the property of F. Dwane and Valerie Richardson three miles south of Eudora at 2138 North 1000 Road should commissioners approve a permit allowing its construction. The applicant, MW Towers LLC, must overcome a protest petition that 11 neighbors filed with the county. Given the petition, commissioners must unanimously approve the permit for it to go forward.

They will likely vote on the matter after a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The permit application comes to commissioners with the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Department staff’s recommendation for approval with the provision that the tower’s ancillary building be set back 60 feet from the North 1000 Road right of way and the tower itself be set back 150 feet. The Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission voted 6-2 to recommend the permit approval.

A planning staff report on the permit application includes responses from MW Towers stating that the tower is needed to meet existing and growing demand for wireless communication access. It would not adversely affect property values, the applicant wrote.

In letters to the county, neighbors dispute that claim and submitted letters from Realtors and a study in the Notre Dame Journal of Law, Ethics and Public Policy to support their contention that the tower would distract from the natural beauty of the area and, therefore, adversely affect their property values. They also argue that enough communications towers exist in the area and that adding another one would only increase signal interference and disrupt residents' cellphone and internet service.

Neighbor Patrick Kelly secured a letter from the U.S. Department of Interior calling for a biological survey of the threatened Meads milkweed and western prairie fringed orchid as a condition of the permit. The letter further states the applicants for new towers should be “strongly encouraged” to place communications equipment on existing towers or structures such as water towers.

Commissioners will also consider certifying completion of the third phase reclamation of the Big Springs Quarry, 2 North 1700 Road.

The Douglas County Commission meets Wednesdays in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. A complete agenda can be viewed at douglascountyks.org.

