Lawrence police investigating report of man masturbating outside apartment window

Lawrence police are investigating a report of a man masturbating outside a resident's apartment window.

About 1:15 a.m. Monday officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Louisiana Street. A witness at the scene said she had heard a rustling sound outside her apartment and that when she looked out she saw the suspect with his shorts around his knees masturbating while watching her roommates’ bedroom window, according to the police.



The witness described the suspect as a stocky white male about 30 years old, between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a light scruffy beard and either short hair or a bald head. She said the suspect had on black athletic shorts, a brown flat-billed styled hat and a greenish shirt. Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect. The case is still under investigation.

