School board to consider proceeding in design contracts for $87M bond projects

The Lawrence school board on Monday will vote on whether to proceed in contract negotiations with the three architecture firms interviewed for the district’s upcoming $87 million bond projects.

District staff is asking board members to move forward in negotiations with architectural design firms Gould Evans, Clark|Huesemann and TreanorHL, all based in Lawrence.

In May, the district publicized a request for qualifications for design and construction services in both the Journal-World and on a construction industry website, receiving eight qualifications. The pool was narrowed down to four, with Lawrence-based BG Consultants also in the running at one point.

Firms were judged on such criteria as management approach, relevant experience, fee structure and their approach to designing with “21st-century learning” in mind, according to a staff memo to the board.

As part of the district’s recommendation, Gould Evans would handle the bulk of the projects — about $50.8 million in renovations at Lawrence High School, in addition to $15.2 million at Free State High School. Clark|Huesemann would lead about $20.2 million in projects between the district’s four middle schools, and TreanorHL would take on a $600,000 package at the Lawrence College and Career Center.

The school board voted to continue contract negotiations with construction managers for the $87 million bond projects earlier this summer, opting for the Kansas City-based McCownGordon and Lawrence’s MarLan Construction.

In other business, the board will:

• Hear a recommendation to approve an agreement to lease the district’s property adjacent to the Lawrence College and Career Center to the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence during construction on the club’s new Teen Center. After the building’s completion, the Boys and Girls Club will surrender the Teen Center to the district. In exchange, the two will enter into a long-term lease agreement allowing the Boys and Girls Club to occupy and utilize the space for expanded teen programs. The report will be delivered by Kyle Hayden, the district’s chief operations officer; Patrick Kelly, the district’s director of innovative learning; and Colby Wilson, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence.

• Hear an update from David Cunningham, the district’s chief legal counsel and executive director of human resources, on contract negotiations with the Lawrence Education Association. Negotiations between the district and the teachers union reached an impasse last week after both parties failed to reach an agreement on teachers’ salaries. Cunningham’s report will recommend the school board proceeds with compensation decisions for the district’s classified employees and its administrators, which operate separately from the teacher group.

• Discuss and approve a motion to invite four as-yet-unnamed firms to make presentations regarding proposals to provide search services for selecting the district’s new superintendent. The board will review and select the firms to make presentations at a special meeting to be held Aug. 22, after which the board will choose a firm to begin the search.

The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.