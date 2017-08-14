Leavenworth County Jail escapee apprehended in North Lawrence

An escapee from the Leavenworth County Jail was apprehended Sunday in North Lawrence and returned to custody.

According to a press release from Derrick Smith of the Lawrence Police Department, police officers responded to a call reporting a wanted person at large at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Third Street.

The subject was located riding a bicycle northbound on North Second Street near Lincoln Street. On seeing the approaching officers, the suspect attempted to flee through a junkyard, eventually ditching the bike and trying to escape on foot. Police officers established a perimeter and apprehended the suspect without further incident. The suspect was then returned to Leavenworth County.

Major Jim Sherley, of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, identified the escapee as 39-year-old George Burgess Jr. Burgess escaped the Leavenworth County Jail through a side door July 21 while on a work detail. He was in jail on a misdemeanor count of battery, Sherley said.

