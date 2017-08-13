Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responding to reported shooting south of Lawrence

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other emergency units responded to a reported shooting at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East 900 Road.

Radio traffic indicated law enforcement was searching for a suspect vehicle that left the scene of the incident, which is immediately south of Clinton Lake about 4 miles west of U.S. Highway 59.



Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office tweeted that one person had died in connection with the shooting.

DGSO currently working death investigation in western DG Co. PIO on scene. More info to follow when available. — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) August 13, 2017 None by Douglas Co. Sheriff

DGSO investigating shooting death in the 1000 Blk of E900 Rd. One person has died. More info to be released later. — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) August 13, 2017 None by Douglas Co. Sheriff

The Lawrence Journal-World will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.