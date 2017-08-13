Today's news

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responding to reported shooting south of Lawrence

A Douglas County sheriff's deputy blocks off North 1050 Road after a shooting was reported early Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2017, in the 1000 block of East 900 Road, just south of Clinton Lake. The sheriff's office tweeted that one person has died in connection with the shooting.

Photo by Elvyn Jones. Enlarge photo.

By Staff Reports

August 13, 2017, 2:59 p.m. Updated August 13, 2017, 5:08 p.m.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other emergency units responded to a reported shooting at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East 900 Road.

Radio traffic indicated law enforcement was searching for a suspect vehicle that left the scene of the incident, which is immediately south of Clinton Lake about 4 miles west of U.S. Highway 59.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office tweeted that one person had died in connection with the shooting.

None by Douglas Co. Sheriff

None by Douglas Co. Sheriff

The Lawrence Journal-World will update this story when more information is available.

Comments

Kelly Russell 3 hours, 9 minutes ago

Description of the vehicle?

0

Steve King 57 minutes ago

The Topeka media is reporting the shooter was caught in Topeka.

0

