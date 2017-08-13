Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responding to reported shooting south of Lawrence

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other emergency units responded to a reported shooting at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East 900 Road.
Radio traffic indicated law enforcement was searching for a suspect vehicle that left the scene of the incident, which is immediately south of Clinton Lake about 4 miles west of U.S. Highway 59.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office tweeted that one person had died in connection with the shooting.
The Lawrence Journal-World will update this story when more information is available.
Comments
Kelly Russell 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Description of the vehicle?
Steve King 57 minutes ago
The Topeka media is reporting the shooter was caught in Topeka.
