Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Aug. 15 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 08/08/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. B1745, Project No. UT1503, Kaw River Water Treatment Plant Basin Repairs, to John Rohrer Contracting Company, in the amount of $1,058,526, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract. Authorize the City Manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 3, in the amount of $75,500, to the Engineering Services Agreement with Walter P Moore for construction phase engineering services.

b) Award Bid No. B1744, Project No. UT1714, Kansas River Wastewater Treatment Plant Protective Maintenance Coating, Chemical Storage and Feed Building, and Excess Flow Building, to MVP Painting, in the amount of $148,740, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract.

• Adopt Resolution No. 7221, declaring the City’s intent to reimburse costs up to $185,000 for the purpose of acquiring certain equipment (328 Tandem Axle Dump Truck) from proceeds of a lease purchase agreement.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00384, for “Live on Mass” event to be held Friday, September 1, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. (set-up) to 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street. Submitted by The Granada.

•Concur with the following recommendations from the Transportation Commission:

a) Approve Traffic Calming on Learnard Avenue, between 15th Street and 19th Street.

b) Deny request for a 4-way stop intersection at 10th Street and Indiana Street.

c) Deny request for Traffic Calming on Carson Place and Campbell Drive.

d) Deny request for Speed Limit Reduction and Intersection Ahead Signage on Kasold Drive, from Tam O’Shanter Drive to Clinton Parkway.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a Construction and Access Agreement with the University of Kansas and HERE Lawrence Property Owner, LLC, for the construction of the HERE parking lot to be completed in August 2018.

• Approve second amendment to the lease agreement between the City of Lawrence, Douglas County, and the Bioscience Technology Business Center (BTBC) to extend the lease repayment schedule for the BTBC expansion facility located at 4950 Bob Billings Parkway, for one year through 2018, as requested by the BTBC.

• Approve a drinking establishment license to expire contemporaneously with the existing State drinking establishment license for John Brown Underground, LLC.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Consider approving a Site Plan, SP-17-00220, for the conversion of the former Jayhawk Bookstore at 1420 Crescent Road to McClain’s Market, Fast Order Food or Quality Restaurant, retaining the second story apartments, Non-Ground Floor Apartments. Submitted by BG Consultants, Inc. for Axiom-Jayhawk LLC, property owner of record. Deferred by City Commission on 8/1/17.

Action: Approve Site Plan (SP-17-00220) for McClain’s Market, located at 1420 Crescent Road, if appropriate.

• Conduct public hearing to consider a vacation request, submitted by Dean Grob with Grob Engineering Services, LLC for David C. & Stephanie L. Hentges, to vacate a portion of a 20’ utility easement along the south side of Lot 7, Amended Plat of Heritage No. 2 at Alvamar, also known as 4413 Nicklaus Drive.

Action: Conduct public hearing and approve Order of Vacation request, if appropriate.

• Consider proposed Sign Code regulations and consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9391, deleting and replacing current regulations, as set forth in City of Lawrence Code, Chapter V, Article 18.

Action: Approve Sign Code regulations and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9391, deleting and replacing current regulations, if appropriate.

• Receive application and request from Treanor Investments, LLC. for incentives related to a proposed mixed-use grocery store project at 700 New Hampshire and consider authorizing the City Manager to enter into a study funding agreement for the developer to fund the required studies and other documents which may be required related to the project.

Action: Receive application and request from Treanor Investments, LLC for incentives related to a proposed mixed-use grocery store project at 700 New Hampshire Street, and refer to staff to process in accordance with the City’s economic development policies and procedures; authorize the City Manager to enter into a study funding agreement for the developer to fund the required studies and other documents, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9390, revising City Code Section 16-1201 to permit limited access (right-in only) on the north side of 6th Street between Congressional Drive and Wakarusa Drive and consider granting the City Manager the authority to negotiate the purchasing of the break in access by the applicant as determined by an appraisal of the value of the access.

Action: Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9390, revising City Code Section 16-1201 to permit limited access (right-in only) on the north side of 6th Street between Congressional Drive and Wakarusa Drive and grant the City Manager the authority to negotiate the purchasing of the break in access by the applicant as determined by an appraisal of the value of the access, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

