J-W to include preseason basketball magazine as part of newspaper subscription

Subscribers to the Lawrence Journal-World will receive KUsports.com’s 2017-18 Basketball Preview Magazine with their Sunday, Oct. 1, edition of the newspaper.

The 100-page glossy magazine includes a preview of the upcoming University of Kansas men’s basketball season and a look back at the 2016-17 season. The magazine has a cover price of $4.95; however, Journal-World subscribers will receive the magazine for $3.95, 20 percent off the cover price.

The $3.95 cost of the magazine will be charged to accounts of all subscribers with the exception of subscribers who opt out of receiving it. Subscribers can opt out of receiving the magazine by emailing subs@ljworld.com, calling 843-1000 or completing the opt out form at ljworld.com/optout.

The magazine also will be included in the editions of the Journal-World sold at stores. The price of the Oct. 1 edition of the Journal-World will be $4.

Those who are not subscribers may order a copy of the magazine by visiting shop.ljworld.com.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.