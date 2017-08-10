El Dorado pool shut down after unusual vandalism

El Dorado officials are looking for those involved in an unusual vandalism case at the city’s pool.

El Dorado police say officers were called to the pool Sunday after the water was dyed a reddish-purple color.

The vandalism caused officials to shut down the pool on Sunday and Monday.

A note was left behind saying the dye wasn’t toxic, would not stain and should eventually filter out.

Police have classified the incident as vandalism, or criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.