El Dorado pool shut down after unusual vandalism

By Associated Press

August 10, 2017

El Dorado officials are looking for those involved in an unusual vandalism case at the city’s pool.

El Dorado police say officers were called to the pool Sunday after the water was dyed a reddish-purple color.

The vandalism caused officials to shut down the pool on Sunday and Monday.

A note was left behind saying the dye wasn’t toxic, would not stain and should eventually filter out.

Police have classified the incident as vandalism, or criminal damage to property.

