Semitrailer overturns in K-10 ditch near Eudora

Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a semitrailer Wednesday morning on Kansas Highway 10, near Eudora.

According to Douglas County dispatchers, the accident was reported about 5:40 a.m. near mile marker 19. No injuries were reported initially, but an ambulance was requested later, dispatchers said.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, the truck remained in the ditch.

