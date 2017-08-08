Report: U.S. believes North Korea can fit nuclear warhead inside a missile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
That would mean North Korea has passed a crucial threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.
The Post story, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, said the confidential analysis was completed last month by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency.
Officials at the agency would not comment Tuesday. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence could not immediately be reached for comment.
Separately, Japan's defense ministry assessed in a report Tuesday that it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Bob Smith 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Thanks to all the previous administrations for kicking this can down the road for years and years.
Bob Summers 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
pfsst....Kim could slip a nuke in a Turtle Ship and float it in to Puget sound docking at a pier near the fish market calling it a gesture of peace.
The congenital Liberals that own Seattle would love it.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Leave to "Bob" to make something "liberal" about this. his favorite (and ONLY) contribution to these forums.
Bob Summers 35 minutes ago
Your denial of science is a classic symptom of people under the influence of the genetic condition.
Godspeed
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Kim Ding Dong knows.......he knows.......that ANY sort of move in the direction of the United States (or any other free world nation) will result in his immediate and complete destruction. We have aircraft carriers with nuclear weapons a few miles off shore of his "country". It would immediately become a burned out cinder. And we would not have to use nuclear weapons to do it. We have the conventional firepower and military experience adequate to make Kim Ding Dong (and his "government") a grease spot. In the blink of an eye.
Steve Jacob 9 minutes ago
I always point out Hussein, no chemical weapons, hung, Gaddafi, gave up chemical weapons, dragged by car to death, al-Assad, has chemical weapons, still in power. Nuclear weapons are more defensive then anything, I feel bad for Japan, they don't trust N. Korea or Trump, and they are the poor souls who would get hit by any bombs.
