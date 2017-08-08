Today's news

Report: Mechanical failure unlikely factor in Kansas plane crash that killed 2

By Associated Press

August 8, 2017

Topeka — Federal investigators say mechanical failure likely didn’t play a role in a plane crash that killed a pilot and flight instructor near an airport in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the National Transportation Safety Board says in a preliminary report that investigators found “no mechanical anomalies that would have precluded normal operation” of the 1965 Piper PA-30 before it went down July 31 near Philip Billard Municipal Airport.

The crash killed 61-year-old pilot William Leeds of Topeka and 55-year-old flight instructor James Bergman of Leawood.

The newspaper reports that Leeds was an experienced pilot who was working on a new multi-engine land airplane rating for his pilot certificate, and that the crash happened during a practice flight a day before his scheduled examination.

