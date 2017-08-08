Report: Mechanical failure unlikely factor in Kansas plane crash that killed 2

Topeka — Federal investigators say mechanical failure likely didn’t play a role in a plane crash that killed a pilot and flight instructor near an airport in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the National Transportation Safety Board says in a preliminary report that investigators found “no mechanical anomalies that would have precluded normal operation” of the 1965 Piper PA-30 before it went down July 31 near Philip Billard Municipal Airport.

The crash killed 61-year-old pilot William Leeds of Topeka and 55-year-old flight instructor James Bergman of Leawood.

The newspaper reports that Leeds was an experienced pilot who was working on a new multi-engine land airplane rating for his pilot certificate, and that the crash happened during a practice flight a day before his scheduled examination.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.