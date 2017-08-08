Police investigating slaying of mother and 4-year-old daughter in Newton

NEWTON — Newton police say they are investigating a double homicide involving a 24-year-old mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

Officers found the two people dead at a home about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Eric Murphy told KAKE that a suspect has been identified but no one is in custody. He says he doesn’t think the public is in danger.

The victims have not been identified.

"The 4-year-old had stab wounds and we are unsure at this point on the method on the adult female," Chief Murphy said, adding that the person who called 911 was an acquaintance.

He was unsure as to how long their bodies had been in the home, KAKE reported Tuesday afternoon.

