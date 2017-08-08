Today's news

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Junction City

By Associated Press

August 8, 2017

JUNCTION CITY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Junction City officer fatally shot a man.

Police spokeswoman Trish Giordano says the shooting occurred early Tuesday when officers were called to make a welfare check on the west side of Junction City.

One man was killed. No officers were injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

