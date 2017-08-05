K-10 bridge over Haskell Avenue could partially close again for inspection in future

The recent partial closure of the Kansas Highway 10 bridge over Haskell Avenue for inspection may not be a singular event.

The bridge, which is new, was closed for inspection as part of a study, according to Kansas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Nicole Randall. She said it was not because of an issue or concern with the bridge.

Randall said via email that the inspection was part of a University of Kansas and KDOT study of bridge deck construction practices. She said the study requires the inspection of various bridges every year for the next 10-plus years and that there may be other closures over that time period.

She said an inspection schedule for the next 10 years has not been developed for the study yet, so right now there isn't information available regarding how often, when or where the closings in regards to the study will be.

To allow for the inspection on July 20, the bridge was reduced to one lane and the eastbound off-ramp was closed, according to a news release from KDOT. Motorists were told to use caution in the area or use an alternate route if possible.

The bridge was constructed and opened as part of the recently completed South Lawrence Trafficway. The final leg of the trafficway opened in November after more than 20 years of debate.

