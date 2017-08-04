Weatherization grants available to Lawrence homeowners

Homeowners in Lawrence may qualify for financial assistance for weatherizing their properties.
Energy-saving weatherization improvements include installation of storm windows, entry door weather-stripping and attic insulation, according to a city news release.
The money is available for qualifying homeowners through a Community Development Block Grant administered by the city's Planning and Development Services Department.
To be eligible to receive a grant, homeowners applying for assistance must not have received similar financial aid from the city since Jan. 1, 1993, the release said. Each home must be owner-occupied with no more than two dwelling units. Mobile homes are not eligible for the program.
Annual gross family income cannot exceed the following family-size/maximum-income guidelines:
1: $39,800
2: $45,450
3: $51,150
4: $56,800
5: $61,350
6: $65,900
7: $70,450
8+: $75,000
Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline for application is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
Grant applications are available in the Planning and Development Services Offices at 1 Riverfront Plaza, on Level 1, Suite 110 or on the website at www.lawrenceks.org/pds/housing_programs. Call 832-7700 for more information.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment