Weatherization grants available to Lawrence homeowners

Homeowners in Lawrence may qualify for financial assistance for weatherizing their properties.

Energy-saving weatherization improvements include installation of storm windows, entry door weather-stripping and attic insulation, according to a city news release.

The money is available for qualifying homeowners through a Community Development Block Grant administered by the city's Planning and Development Services Department.

To be eligible to receive a grant, homeowners applying for assistance must not have received similar financial aid from the city since Jan. 1, 1993, the release said. Each home must be owner-occupied with no more than two dwelling units. Mobile homes are not eligible for the program.

Annual gross family income cannot exceed the following family-size/maximum-income guidelines:

1: $39,800

2: $45,450

3: $51,150

4: $56,800

5: $61,350

6: $65,900

7: $70,450

8+: $75,000

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline for application is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Grant applications are available in the Planning and Development Services Offices at 1 Riverfront Plaza, on Level 1, Suite 110 or on the website at www.lawrenceks.org/pds/housing_programs. Call 832-7700 for more information.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.