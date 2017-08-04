New police chief hopes to use big-city experience to help Lawrence

Coming from a city with a population several times that of Lawrence doesn’t change the basics for incoming Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr.

“As officers, it’s your job to make people safe,” Burns said. “So we have to come up with those strategies and initiatives that reduce crime, reduce fear and improve the quality of life of all citizens.”

Burns, 46, has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and currently commands the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Support Bureau, which includes four divisions: major crimes, narcotics, community services and special operations.

With a metro area of more than 1 million people and dozens of homicides annually, Louisville certainly faces different challenges from Lawrence. But Burns said he thinks his range of experience will help him figure out and address whatever ails the city.

From the archives: Burns will be the city’s first black police chief; however, he is not the first African-American to hold the highest ranking position in the city’s police force. In the 1890s, when the city had only a handful of officers, Sam Jeans was appointed “city marshal,” according to newspaper archives. At that time, the city marshal was a temporary position appointed annually by the city council, and Jeans served as interim marshal before serving as marshal for five months in 1895.

“Without a doubt, Lawrence is its own unique entity and community,” Burns said. “And that’s why I said I have to take time to learn it. It has its own crime problems and its own issues.”

To determine what those problems are and set a strategic direction for the police department, Burns said he plans to have a lot of conversations with department staff and residents.

“My thoughts are to come to Lawrence with a totally clear mind and no preconceptions,” Burns said. “Be a sponge and basically come there and learn why we do what we do and to learn the capabilities and processes of the police department.”

Burns said community interaction — be it talking with people when walking the beat or holding community meetings and events — is a vital part of the puzzle.

“We can’t be effective as police in doing our jobs without the input of the community,” he said.

Burns, who is originally from Louisville, began his career in law enforcement in 1993. Burns earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., and is also a four-year veteran of the United States Air Force.

The Lawrence police chief oversees the department’s 150 officers, 30 civilian staff members and an operating budget of $23.4 million. Burns said he is excited about his new position and looking forward to the challenges it will bring.

“It’s the end of one chapter and the start of another chapter for me,” Burns said. “Being the chief of police is something that I set as a goal of mine.”

Former Lawrence Police Chief Tarik Khatib confirmed in December that he planned to step down as the department’s leader this summer. Khatib had been with the Lawrence Police Department for more than 20 years and had served as chief since 2011. City Manager Tom Markus appointed Lawrence Police Capt. Anthony Brixius as interim police chief beginning June 25 and continuing until Burns starts.

Burns said he will move to Lawrence with his wife and stepson. He will begin as chief of the Lawrence Police Department on Oct. 2.

