40 graffiti counts filed against defendant in Lawrence’s ‘rush’ vandalism case

The man suspected of painting the word ‘rush’ on surfaces all over central Lawrence and the University of Kansas campus is facing a total of 40 counts.

Sean D. Dixon has four Lawrence Municipal Court cases pending, according to the court clerk. The complaints in those cases, requested by the Journal-World with one provided Thursday and the remaining three provided Friday, contain a total of 40 counts of graffiti.

The cases were filed against Dixon on April 17, May 18, May 22 and July 26, according to the complaints.

According to the July complaint, the most recent vandalism allegedly occurred in late June — after Dixon had already been charged and was supposed to have appeared in court for the 36 counts in the three other cases.

The graffiti began appearing about a year ago.

Of the 40 counts Dixon is charged with, 10 stemmed from KU police investigations and the rest were from Lawrence Police Department reports.

Under Lawrence city code, defacing or damaging property by graffiti is punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

Paying restitution also is a possible penalty.

“The municipal court judge shall order defendants convicted of a violation of this Section to pay restitution to the property owner in appropriate cases,” the graffiti code says.

In the case filed May 22, Dixon also is charged with possessing drug paraphernalia on May 4.

Dixon is scheduled for a court appearance in one of the cases next week, on Tuesday.

