Woman falls off motorcycle on I-70 after possibly falling asleep

A woman who may have fallen asleep while riding fell off a motorcycle Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Lawrence, according to a preliminary report from the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

The accident happened about 4:50 p.m. on eastbound I-70, about 10 miles east of Lawrence, according to the report. The passenger “possibly fell asleep and fell off the motorcycle,” the report said.

The woman, a 46-year-old Colorado Springs resident, was hurt and taken to a hospital, according to the report.

The motorcycle driver, a 40-year-old man from Aurora, Colo., was not hurt, according to the report.

The report does not indicate that any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The woman's injuries were categorized as "disabling," according to a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper. Both driver and rider were wearing helmets.

