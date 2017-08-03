Man sentenced to probation for sexual messages that allegedly fantasized about child

A man who allegedly sent Facebook messages with sexual fantasies about an 8-year-old to the child’s mother was sentenced this week.

On Wednesday, Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny sentenced Naaman L. Schecher, 21, of Tecumseh, to two years of probation, according to Jill Spurling, trial assistant for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. Should he violate probation, she said his underlying sentence is a year and a half in prison with lifetime post-release supervision.

Schecher pleaded no contest on June 27 to criminal solicitation, a felony, Spurling said. As a result of the conviction, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life, she said.

Schecher was charged with the crime in December 2016.

According to an affidavit in support of Schecher’s arrest, filed in Douglas County District Court, a woman reported to Lawrence police that Schecher had sent her Facebook messages describing sexual fantasies about her and her daughter, the Journal-World previously reported. According to the affidavit, Schecher also mentioned drugs and threatened to kill himself if the woman shared the messages.

On Wednesday, the judge also sentenced Schecher in a separate case.

Schecher additionally pleaded no contest on June 27 to criminal carrying of a weapon, Spurling said. She said that for that conviction he was sentenced to a year in jail and granted a year of probation to run concurrently with his sentence in the solicitation case.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.