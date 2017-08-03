Emergency exit to be added for city sports fields; officials reviewing precautions for nearby off-leash dog park

Though improvements are scheduled for a small access road that runs alongside the city’s off-leash dog park, city officials said traffic on the road will continue to be limited.

The road runs between the off-leash dog park east of the Clinton Lake Dam and the nearby city sports complex, the one exit of which is bottlenecked by a traffic light at Kansas Highway 10.

Parks and Recreation Director Derek Rogers said in addition to its current maintenance use, the road will be used in the event of extreme weather to provide another exit from the sports complex, which includes soccer, football and baseball fields. He said the top concern is public safety.

“It’s meant to be an exit if we had to flow people out,” Rogers said.



The road will continue to be unpaved, though the roadway and parking lots will be recovered with milled asphalt to improve their condition, according to Park Operations Manager Darin Pearson. A locked gate will continue to stop regular traffic from using the road under normal circumstances.

Rogers said the safety of the dogs at the off-leash park will also be a priority.

“Obviously, we’re also concerned about the welfare of the animals,” Rogers said. “So we’ve been discussing when that gate is opened in an emergency, how do we take care of the public and take care of the dogs that may be in the dog park.”

Rogers said when the road is opened, the flow of traffic will be one way, heading west away from the sports fields. Though the speed limit on the road hasn’t been determined yet, Rogers said it would be very slow. He also said they are discussing posting signs to warn drivers they are entering an off-leash dog area.

The road connects the city-operated sports complex, dog park and nearby Eagle Bend Golf Course. Currently, Pearson said city staff use the road daily for maintenance purposes such as collecting trash and cleaning bathrooms.

The road and parking lot improvement project will cost about $12,000 and will be completed in the fall, according to Rogers.

