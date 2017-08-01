Trump says he won’t stay off social media; Republican senator says Trump should ‘stop the chaos’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump may be trying for a reset in the West Wing, but he is making clear that he is not changing his Twitter habit.
On Twitter Tuesday, Trump said: "Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out!"
The tweet came one day after retired Gen. John Kelly took over as Trump's new chief of staff. Tapped to bring order to the chaotic West Wing, Kelly quickly made his presence known on Monday — ousting newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci and revising the command structure so that all senior staffers report to him.
Those moves were praised Monday by Trump allies and lawmakers, who expressed hope that Kelly would help stem internal conflicts and advance a policy agenda after six months of tumult. But less clear is how much control Kelly will have over Trump's predilection for sowing conflict and making off-the-cuff comments on social media.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaking on NBC's "Today Show," said he was encouraged by Kelly's new role, but stressed that he was looking for "discipline" from Trump in order to move forward with issues like health care and tax reform.
"He has an obligation to be president for all of us and stop the chaos. Most of the chaos is generated by him and no one else," Graham said.
Comments
Scott Morgan 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Frankie Roosevelt used the radio chat a radical new technology back in the 1930s-40s successfully getting his message to the people. FDR's message to the people was free from media distortions. Good or bad, Trump has found a way to get his message out.
A tip o hat to him....
Cary Ediger 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
bigly covfefe
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Yeah, President Roosevelt was in office during World War Two. Gads......I cannot imagine the outcome of that conflict if some fool like Trump had been in office.
The western half of the country speaking Japanese and the eastern half speaking German.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Lindsey Graham is a congenital Liberal. He and his comedy relief, Liberal McCain, are upset their cushy existence is threatened.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Bob.........to you..............EVERYONE that disagrees with your position is a Liberal...........Thank God!!
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Trump knows that the legitimate media (CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Politico, Newsmax, The New York Times, the LA Times, The Washington Post, and all other legitimate news gathering and reporting sources) will tell the complete and correct information about the train wreck that is the Trump Administration,
They will tell the plain and unvarnished truth about the fool that is Donald Trump.
This is totally unacceptable to an inveterate liar and phony prevaricator. Ignore his "tweets" I do I do not even follow "Tweet Book" or "Face whatever". (Don't know if I even got THAT right)
It is just so much garbage, baloney and drek.
Michael Kort 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
What do people expect from a maniac who suffers from full on mania like Trump ?
He will refuse to take or consider good advice .
He will be in constant energy waisting fights with anyone available ( he will win many battles at the expense of loosing the end game war ) .
He will have BIG IDEAS but show up PLAN LESS .
Trump is his own worst advocate .
Sign in to comment